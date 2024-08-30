How Minnesota’s Paralympians fared today in Paris

The 2024 Summer Paralympics run from Aug. 28-Sept. 8, and a baker’s dozen athletes with Minnesota ties are representing the United States there. It’s an exceptionally experienced group, with only one athlete who hasn’t been to the Paralympics and five who have been three times. One of them, a Winter and Summer Games participant, is headed to the Paralympics for the seventh time. ·The Paralympics will be televised on NBC, USA Network and CNBC and streamed on Peacock ($7.99 for a monthlong subscription) and NBCParalympics.com, NBC.com and the NBC Sports app (TV provider login required).