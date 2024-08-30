The 2024 Summer Paralympics run from Aug. 28-Sept. 8, and a baker’s dozen athletes with Minnesota ties are representing the United States there. It’s an exceptionally experienced group, with only one athlete who hasn’t been to the Paralympics and five who have been three times. One of them, a Winter and Summer Games participant, is headed to the Paralympics for the seventh time. ·The Paralympics will be televised on NBC, USA Network and CNBC and streamed on Peacock ($7.99 for a monthlong subscription) and NBCParalympics.com, NBC.com and the NBC Sports app (TV provider login required).
How Minnesota’s Paralympians fared today in Paris
Check back each day of the Paris Paralympics for updates on the 13 Minnesotans competing for Team USA.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Chuck Aoki, Minneapolis, wheelchair rugby: Aoki, 33, is in his fourth Paralympics, having medaled in each previous time (silver in 2016 and 2021 and bronze in 2012). He’s searching for his first gold. He led the U.S. with 21 tries in a 51-48 opening group-play win over Canada.
Summer Schmit, Stillwater/Gophers, para swimming: The 21-year-old finished ninth in heats of the women’s 400-meter freestyle in the S9 classification in a time of 4:56.77. The top eight advance to the final. Schmit won a bronze medal in the event at the 2022 world championships.
Ian Seidenfeld, Lakeville, para table tennis: Seidenfeld, 23, who was a gold medalist in singles in Tokyo three years ago, lost his opening round of 32 men’s doubles match with Tahl Leibovitz to Liu Chaodong and Zhao Yiqing of China 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-9).
