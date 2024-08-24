Meet the Minnesotans competing for Team USA at the Paris Paralympics

Schmit, 21, heads into her second Paralympics after a strong trials in Minneapolis, where she produced the best qualifying times in her classification in the 100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley and 400 freestyle. Schmit’s best finish of her five events in the Tokyo Games was fifth in the S9 200-meter individual medley, and she reached the finals in two other events. She has competed in the world championships twice and has a bronze in the S9 400 freestyle from 2022 to show for it. She’s competed for two years at the University of Minnesota, where she already has earned a psychology degree. That pace is pretty much in line with her life: She has been winning medals at international swim meets since she was 13.