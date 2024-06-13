You would think that Mallory Weggemann would be drowning in duties.

The Eagan-based swimmer is expected to qualify for her fourth Paralympic Games when team trials take place June 27-29 at the University of Minnesota. In addition, the five-time medalist is promoting "Watershed," a film she co-directed with her husband, Jay Snyder, about their quest to become parents. It's expected to stream on Peacock later this summer. But her most high-profile challenge is being a studio host for NBC's upcoming coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, making her the first paraplegic to take on such a role.

"Still in the midst of a decorated athletic career herself, we're thrilled to have Mallory — also an accomplished broadcaster — bring her unique perspective to our coverage of the Games," said Rebecca Chatman, vice president and coordinating producer for NBC Olympics Production.

Weggemann, who will broadcast from the Stamford, Conn., studios from July 26-Aug. 11, spoke recently by Zoom from her Eagan home about how she's managing to stay afloat.

Q: You got some on-air experience by contributing to the Paralympics Winter Games in 2022. What did you learn?

A: I was very fortunate to be surrounded by remarkable individuals like Ahmed Fareed, Mike Tirico and Carolyn Manno, who took the time to bring me under their wings and give me the opportunity to ask dumb questions.

Q: What kind of dumb questions?

A: I'd have to look at my little black book. I brought a little notebook into the studio and wrote down everything. I probably filled five pages a day. I remember Mike and I had a conversation about what do you do with your hands. I'm always seated, so I can't stick my hands in my pocket. You're more limited. One thing I noticed is that Mike often has a piece of paper or pen in his hand so he has something to hold onto.

Q: Assuming you qualify for the next Paralympics (Aug. 28-Sept. 8, in Paris), this is going to be quite a schedule. How will you balance broadcasting and training?

A: I'll be live on the air seven hours a day on CNBC and E!. When I'm off air, I'll train from one to two hours. It'll feel a little crazy at times, but I think we'll be just fine.

Q: Are you nuts?

A: It's not lost on me that I'm a woman with a disability and in a community yearning for representation. When I was working the Paralympic Games in Bejing, I had a segment with Mike Tirico in the middle of the opening ceremonies. When I got back to my hotel, I read a private message on social media. It was from a woman who was 20 and a wheelchair user. She was studying journalism, but she didn't know what her opportunities were. Until that evening, she had never seen someone like myself on the broadcast side. I realized this represents something bigger than me. I can't pass that up.

Q: Couldn't you wait until you retired from swimming so you didn't have to focus on two things at once?

A: I don't know if Paris will be my last Games. I'd love to compete again in 2028. But I also have other passions, and I don't want to wait until I'm 40 to pick those up. Who says I can't do both? Just because nobody has done it before, it doesn't mean it can't be done. At the end of the day, I think I can be a better host, a better athlete and, ultimately, a better person, when I allow myself to bring out all of myself. I want to show my daughter you can be more than one thing.