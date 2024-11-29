How addiction and trauma shaped the turbulent life of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

She has since described — in an article in Vanity Fair, and in interviews with The New York Times — several instances in which Kennedy, then in his mid-40s, made physical passes at her: During a meeting with a Pace colleague in the family kitchen, he moved his hand up and down her leg, she has said. Once, he came into her room, shirtless, and asked her to rub lotion on his back. And once, he stepped into the kitchen pantry behind her and moved his hands up and down the sides of her torso, she said.