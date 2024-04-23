A 76-year-old man died in a fire at his home in a rural area north of St. Cloud, officials said Tuesday.
John David Schram died Sunday afternoon at the scene of the blaze in the 400 block of NE. 75th Street in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
A 911 caller reported the fire, according to the Sheriff's Office. The caller tried to extinguish the flames before sheriff's deputies arrived, then gave emergency aid to Schram.
Firefighters from nearby Sauk Rapids extinguished flames in an outbuilding and two outdoor wood-burning stoves, the Sheriff's Office said. There has been no preliminary ruling on what caused the fire.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Politics
DFL state senator charged with first-degree burglary in break-in at stepmother's home
Sen. Nicole Mitchell told police she broke into the home to get her late father's belongings, charges say.
St. Cloud
House fire on rural property north of St. Cloud claims man, 76
There's been no word of a cause for the blaze at the home in rural Benton County.
Local
Showdown over diversity programs threatens Anoka-Hennepin schools budget
Conservative board members say they will veto the budget unless the district drops several DEI measures, spurring protests.
High Schools
Is the east side the best side in high school baseball? Poll has an answer.
Yes, Wayzata is No. 1 in the Star Tribune Metro Top 10. But where does the balance of power swing (or miss) in the Twin Cities and suburbs?
Wolves
Souhan: Wolves fans made Game 1 special. Now bring on Game 2.
The playoff opener was performance art, the kind of event that creates and rewards fans, bolsters optimism and banishes traditional Minnesota pessimism. "It was awesome," Chris Finch said