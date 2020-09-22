Homer Bailey will start for the Twins for first time since the first week of the season when he takes the mound tonight against the Tigers (6:40 p.m., FSN).

Bailey, who missed 51 games because of right biceps tendinits, won his only game of the season July 28 against the Cardinals. He's still a long shot to make the team's postseason rotation.

Our preseason feature on Bailey is here.

The Twins optioned Sean Poppen to the St. Paul site to make room for Bailey. There technically is no St. Paul site anymore, as other players on the 40-man roster are also with the team in quarantine.

The Twins are 1½ games behind first place Chicago in the American League Central and 1½ games ahead of the Yankees in the battle for the fourth seed and a home playoff berth in the first round.

Homer Bailey portrait by Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune