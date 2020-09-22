TWO-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: LHP Tarik Skubal (1-3, 6.17 ERA) vs. TBA

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Casey Mize (0-2, 6.08) vs. RHP Kenta Maeda (5-1, 2.52)

TIGERS UPDATE

Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire retired Saturday because of health concerns, and coach Lloyd McClendon will skipper out the season. Gardenhire was 1,200-1,280 in 16 seasons, including 1,068-1,039 in 13 seasons with the Twins. McClendon previously managed the Pirates and Mariners. … Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, is still seeking his first MLB victory. … DH Miguel Cabrera’s HR on Sunday was the 484th of his career. A career .313 hitter, his average is .232 this season. … The Tigers are 11-23 vs. the AL Central but 4-4 vs. the Twins.

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins clinched a playoff berth Saturday. They are 1½ games behind Chicago in the AL Central race and one ahead of the Yankees in the battle for the fourth playoff seed and home field in the first round. The Twins, as it stands now, would lose tiebreakers to both those teams. … 2B Luis Arraez (knee) could be activated Tuesday. … There’s an outside chance RHP Homer Bailey (biceps tendinitis) could be activated and start Tuesday after being on the IL since his first start. … DH Nelson Cruz (knee) missed the past two games. … CF Byron Buxton has homered in six of his past nine games and has career highs in batting average (.271), slugging percentage (.602) and OPS (.880). He has 12 homers in only 36 games.

