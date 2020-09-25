A homeowner fatally shot a man who allegedly broke into his house in north Minneapolis Thursday night, the city's 60th homicide of the year.

The victim was taken to HCMC in downtown Minneapolis, where he died a short time later, said police spokeswoman Cyndi Barrington. His name had not been released as of Friday morning.

Police on Friday arrested the homeowner, who was booked into the Hennepin County jail on probable cause murder. Minneapolis police homicide detectives were investigating, and charges are pending. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until charges are filed.

Officers arrived at the home in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue N. just before 11 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds. Police attempted lifesaving measures before the victim was taken to the hospital, Barrington said.

Preliminary information indicated that the homeowner had found the other man in his home, a fight ensued and the homeowner shot the intruder, she said.

Police learned later that the homeowner and the victim were acquaintances and that the invasion was not random.

Thursday's shooting came amid a spike in violence in Minneapolis this year, and only hours after a City Council committee approved a blueprint plan for the city's Office of Violence Prevention.

Tim Harlow