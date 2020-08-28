PLAN 1070-45
Total sq. feet: 2,586
Bed/Bath: 3/ 2.5
Stories: 2
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Basement
This open concept layout gives you a spacious feel and plenty of room for outdoor living. The master suite, with a walk-in closet, is on the main level and includes dual sinks, soaking tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom are located on the second level. A study/loft space can be used in a variety of ways. The lower level (not shown) includes a mudroom off the garage and a large family room. Clean lines and large windows deliver a modern style which complements the contemporary design.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
