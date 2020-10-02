PLAN 929-1107
Total sq. feet: 1,398
Bed/Bath: 3 /2
Stories: 1
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Crawl space
Board-and-batten siding, large windows and a little front porch deliver country curb appeal to this farmhouse design. Bright and open, this floor plan feels convenient and modern. The great room flows nicely into the kitchen, where a big island feels casual and practical. And there’s a deck just off the great room.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
