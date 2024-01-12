Carver

Built in 1999, this six-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,620 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops and center island, full finished walkout basement, patio and firepit. Listed by Jeff Baechler, Coldwell Banker Realty, 952-388-8010.

Golden Valley

Built in 1958, this four-bedroom, three-bath rambler has 2,628 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, center kitchen island, stainless-steel appliances, full finished walkout basement, deck, patio and an in-ground sprinkler system. Listed by Karen Lanz, Edina Realty, 612-306-9677.

Stillwater

Built in 2011, this five-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,536 square feet and features five bedrooms on one level, unfinished basement, deck, fenced yard and is handicap-accessible, including a roll-in shower. Listed by Lisa Boe, Keller Williams Premier Realty East Suburban, 651-769-5009.