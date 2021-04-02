Andover

Built in 2018, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,405 square feet and features four bedrooms and laundry on the upper level, two fireplaces, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, walk-in pantry, full finished walkout basement and an insulated three-car garage with heater and coated floor. Listed by Jim Borden, Re/Max Results, 763-323-6293.

Minneapolis

Built in 1921, this five-bedroom, three-bath house in the Kingfield neighborhood has 2,970 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full finished basement, deck and two-car detached garage with heated upper studio space. Listed by Zachary Dooher, National Realty Guild, 651-330-8001.

Woodbury

Built in 2006, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,439 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, library, hardwood floors, full basement, patio and an in-ground sprinkler system. Listed by Dana Maendel, Bridge Realty, 612-242-2155.