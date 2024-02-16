Andover

Built in 1992, this three-bedroom, three-bath rambler has 3,200 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, granite kitchen countertops, full finished lower-level, patio, concrete curbing around the house and three-car insulated attached garage. Listed by Tara Yunker, Re/Max Advantage Plus – Lakeville, 952-898-5800.

Minneapolis

Built in 1905, this five-bedroom, three-bath house in the Lyndale neighborhood has 2,281 square feet and features a third-floor bedroom, four bedrooms on the second floor, fireplace, hardwood floors, sunroom, full basement, patio, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Margaret Solberg, Keller Williams Integrity Lakes, 651-955-8440.

Cottage Grove

Built in 2022, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,400 square feet and features a loft and laundry on the upper level, fireplace, quartz kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, unfinished basement and three-car attached garage. Listed by Marvin Karth, Brix Real Estate, 651-365-0230.