Shakopee

Built in 2014, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,342 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors, built-ins, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, mudroom with custom lockers, finished walkout basement, patio and porch. Listed by Kimberly Reeves, Keller Williams Elite Realty, 612-965-0828.

Minnetonka

Built in 1976, this five-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,700 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main and lower levels, vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full finished walkout basement, deck, patio and two-car attached garage. Listed by Dessi Urban, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-499-3462.

Afton

Built in 2002, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,918 square feet and features two bedrooms on the lower level, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full finished walkout basement, porch and deck. Listed by Jean Moore, Coldwell Banker Realty, 715-381-4248.