Mayer

Built in 1976, this three-bedroom, three-bath rambler has 2,461 square feet and features a fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, fully finished walkout basement, deck, screened porch, attached tuck-under and detached garages on a one-acre lot. Listed by Benjamin Smothers, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 952-210-0505.

St. Paul

Built in 1946, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Highland neighborhood has 1,792 square feet and features a fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, full partially finished basement, fenced yard and one-car detached garage. Listed by Karen Schlaefer, Re/Max Results, 651-338-1963.

Hastings

Hastings

Built in 1989, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,302 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances, partially finished basement, porch and deck. Listed by Paul Fletcher, Edina Realty, 651-235-2197.