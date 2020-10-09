.

Burnsville

Built in 1976, this five-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,072 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, walkout basement, porch, deck and patio. Listed by Kelly Cofer, Redfin Corp., 651-504-8794.

.

St. Paul

Built in 1941, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Highland Park neighborhood has 1,575 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, full basement, fenced yard and one-car detached garage. Listed by Marti Estey, Re/Max Results, 651-442-9353.

.

New Brighton

Built in 1990, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,185 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full basement that’s partially finished with a movie room, deck and fenced yard. Listed by Eric Redlinger, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-229-1130.