St. Louis Park

Built in 1923, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,516 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, updated eat-in kitchen, sunroom, partial basement, patio, deck and two-car detached garage. Listed by Carla Lopez, 651-410-0219, and Spencer Jones, 612-703-8492, Coldwell Banker Realty.

St. Paul

Built in 1948, this four-bedroom, three-bath house in the Highland Park neighborhood has 1,482 square feet and features a bedroom and second kitchen in an upper-level mother-in-law apartment, hardwood floors, full partially finished basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Jeff Carlson, Keller Williams Select Realty, 612-270-2061.

Vadnais Heights

Built in 1980, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,100 square feet and features two bedrooms on both the upper and lower levels, granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full finished basement and deck. Listed by Elizabeth Sibet, Keller Williams Classic Realty, 763-221-9397.