Brooklyn Park

Built in 1971, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,904 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, newer appliances, furnace and roof, full finished basement, deck, patio and insulated two-car attached garage. Listed by Pat Hiller, 763-516-2531, and Donna Hiller, 763-221-8832, Re/Max Results.

Minneapolis

Built in 1922, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Victory neighborhood has 1,583 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, new flooring and carpet, quartz kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full finished basement, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by John Clay, Associated Realtors, 612-369-6523.

Lauderdale

Built in 1895, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,260 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, remodeled bathrooms, eat-in kitchen, foyer, patio and three-car detached garage. Listed by Nate Plasch, 612-703-2610, and Jennifer Nieborg, 612-269-3149, Edina Realty.