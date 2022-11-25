Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Hopkins

Built in 1940, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,470 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, fireplace footings, new furnace and appliances, updated bathroom, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full partially finished basement, porch and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Debra Johnson, Re/Max Results, 612-701-8771.

Minneapolis

Built in 1916, this two-bedroom, two-bath house in the Standish neighborhood has 1,152 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, skylight, hardwood floors, main-level laundry, partial unfinished basement, porch, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Mike Heinzerling, Edina Realty, 612-720-3076.

Circle Pines

Built in 1948, this two-bedroom, one-bath rambler has 1,313 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, patio and a two-car heated garage. Listed by Craig Kupfer, Bridge Realty, 612-669-5756.