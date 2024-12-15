Holiday toilet seat covers: A sign Target has lost its mojo?

Second, Target’s leadership team needs to get digital religion fast. Target needs to grow its online marketplace about a hundredfold (right now Target’s marketplace has only about 1,200 sellers, compared to Walmart’s 150,000). It needs to fortify Target Circle with some meaningfully differentiating benefits (it is almost criminal that Kroger snuck one by Target when it secured Disney+ for its Kroger Boost loyalty program). And it needs to lay out a concrete strategy to succeed in the world of TikTok and generative AI, lest Walmart, God forbid, acquires TikTok or just continues to flex its already much stronger muscles in these arenas.