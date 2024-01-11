The funeral for Tou Ger Xiong, a prominent local Hmong American activist and comedian who was kidnapped and killed in Colombia in December, will be held later this month, the Xiong family has announced on Facebook.

Services will be held Jan. 27-29 at Legacy Funeral Home, 255 Eaton St., St Paul. The funeral home will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to midnight on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, with burial on Jan. 29.

The Xiong family said they want to celebrate Tou Ger's life as "a cherished son, brother, uncle, friend, mentor, community leader, storyteller, and a champion for social justice."

Xiong, 50, of Woodbury, grew up in St. Paul and was valedictorian at Humboldt High School. He was credited with shedding light on the Hmong American immigrant experience through comedy and laughter, and was named a Bush Fellow in 2019.

He was found dead Dec. 11 after he was kidnapped by a group of men who contacted his family and demanded a $2,000 ransom, the equivalent of nearly $8 million Colombian pesos. Xiong's body was found the next day with multiple stab wounds and evidence of blunt force trauma.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to the Tou Ger Xiong Endowment Fund. The fund was created to support his legacy of building community and advancing social justice, the Xiong family said.