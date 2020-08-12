Trek Bicycle’s Bontrager JetWaveCel is the first bike helmet for kids to feature WaveCel, a leading technology to prevent cycling-related head injuries.

As Trek describes it, WaveCel goes through a three-step change in material structure to absorb energy and provide protection on impact. The cells flex to produce initial frictional forces, then cells crumple like a car bumper on impact. Then the WaveCel glides to redirect energy away from your head.

The helmet has a cool-looking skater-inspired design with Fidlock magnetic buckle for quick, easy and safe on and off. Inside, thick pads can be easily removed for cleaning.

Two sizes are available, child (48-52 cm) and youth (50-55 cm). Both have a Dialed Fit System on the lower back of the helmet to adjust for a comfortable and secure fit.

Each helmet comes with a crash replacement guarantee to provide a free replacement if it’s involved in a crash within the first year of ownership. A sticker pack for kid-friendly customization is also included. ($100, trekbikes.com)



