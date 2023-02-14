Few sports are as enmeshed in kinship as wrestling.

All sports have their share of family ties. It would take days and a lot more space than is available to mention all familial threads that run through the world of high school sports. For many athletic teams, blood is the basis for their entire program. Son following in Dad's footsteps, daughter eclipsing Mom's achievements, brothers and sisters engaging in friendly games of one-upsmanship. Names like Broten, Micheletti and McDonald are instantly recognizable in Minnesota.

But wrestling is extreme. It thrives on its genealogy. Rarely does one run across a successful wrestler who doesn't have a father, uncle or grandfather — often all three — who wrestled. Combined victories and championships by brothers are an established part of the wrestling record book.

This season is no different, with siblings making names for themselves and their families.

Here are 10 sets of metropolitan-area siblings in which both are in the top 10 of their weight class in the individual rankings released Thursday by theguillotine.com

Trey and Blake Beissel, Hastings: Trey, a freshman, is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A at 106 pounds, while Blake, a junior, is the defending Class 3A state champ at 106 and is No. 1 at 113 pounds.

Lincoln and Landon Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville: Lincoln is No. 2 in Class 3A at 106, and Landon, the defending Class 3A state champ at 126, sits atop the rankings at 132. Another brother, Lachlan, is rising through the youth ranks.

Chase and Mason Mills, St. Michael-Albertville: Freshman Chase is No. 6 in Class 3A at 106 while Mason, another of the Knights who won an individual title last year (113), is No. 1 at 120. They, too, have a younger brother succeeding in youth wrestling, Maddox.

Audrey and Ryder Rogotzke, Stillwater: The Rogotzkes are the first brother and sister to win individual state championships in the same season, in 2022. Audrey is a freshman who is No. 1 at 120 pounds in the girls rankings while Ryder, who tied a state record with 44 pins on his way to the Class 3A 182-pound title, is No. 2 at 195 pounds among boys.

Charli and Cash Raymond, Simley: Another successful sister/brother duo. Charli won the girls 100-pound crown in 2022 and is No. 2 in the girls ranking at 107. Cash, third at 138 a year ago, is No. 2 in Class 2A at 152 pounds.

Joel and Titan Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer: Twins who are both in the top five in their weight classes in Class 2A. Joel is No. 4 at 106 pounds, Titan No. 2 at 113. They are not the only twins on the Royals' roster, which also includes Patrick and Steven Duske

Nolan and Aiden Enderlein, Eastview: Nolan, a senior, is No. 4 in Class 3A at 106 while brother Aiden, a sophomore, is No. 10 at 120. "The fourth Enderleins to wrestle for Eastview," wrote coach Nick Fornicoia. "[There's] one more in middle school."

Brett and Brady Swenson, Mounds View: Brett, a sophomore, sits at No. 5 in Class 3A at 106 while Brady, a junior, is No. 8 at 145.

Jayden and Ian Haueter, Apple Valley: Junior Jayden is No. 3 at 145, and senior Ian is No. 7 at 152.

Tyler and Austin Laudenbach, Apple Valley: Senior Austin is No. 7 in Class 3A at 113 while sophomore Tyler is also a seventh-ranked wrestler, at 138.