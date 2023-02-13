Ella Boerger leads Andover in scoring this season with 38 goals and 29 assists.

ELLA BOERGER

Andover • hockey

Boerger, a senior at Andover, has her sights set on a fourth consecutive trip to the Class 2A girls hockey state tournament, but she expects more.

Boerger, the Huskies' leading scorer this season with 38 goals and 29 assists, has been a member of Huskies state championship teams in 2020 and 2022. They finished second in 2021, and her view of that indicates she won't settle for just a spot at state in 2023.

"It was heartbreaking when we lost my sophomore year," Boerger said.

She hasn't lost often. The Huskies are 104-6 the past four years and are ranked No. 3 in Class 2A by Let's Play Hockey.

"We have to deal with the target being on our back and always getting the other teams' best game," Boerger said. "It also motivates us."

Boerger just went through a stretch in which she scored at least one goal in 10 consecutive games, producing 23 goals in that span. She has 220 career points (109 goals and 111 assists).

"I have two really good linemates [classmates Madison Brown and Isa Goettl] who do a good job setting me up," Boerger said. "We are really coming together as a team right now."

EVAN O'CONNOR

Prior Lake • Nordic skiing

O'Connor posted the fastest time in the classic and skate races to earn medalist honors in the pursuit with a time of 24 minutes, 22.8 seconds in the Section 1 meet. A senior and a two-time section champion and the South Suburban Conference champion, finished 15th in the state meet last season.

BRITNEY KRUMREI

Big Lake • gymnastics

The senior appears ready to conclude her career with a flair. She is one of three metro gymnasts to post an all-around score over 38 (38.1). Krumrei took third place with a mark of 37.575 in the Class 1A state meet a year ago. She currently holds the highest score of the season on the uneven parallel bars at 9.625.

QUYAVANT DOUGLAS

Brooklyn Center • basketball

The Centaurs senior is having an outstanding final season. He has five consecutive 30-point games, giving him 11 this season, following a 40-point performance. He is averaging 31 points per game.

AUDREY PARHAM

Wayzata • Nordic skiing

A junior, she came from behind to win the Section 6 individual pursuit title with a time of 28 minutes, 49.7 seconds, vaulting the Trojans to the team championship. "Audrey has had a tremendous year and has made big improvements from her great season last year," Wayzata coach Andrew Hansen said.

PATRICK ROWE

Chisago Lakes • basketball

Rowe had a game he will always remember. The 6-6 junior guard/forward drained a three-pointer from the middle of his own lane following a missed free throw, giving Chisago Lakes a 90-89 overtime victory over Becker. Rowe, who finished with career-high 43 points, hit a step-back three-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime.

AYLA PUPPE

Northfield • hockey

Puppe, committed to the Gophers for college, had two goals and two assists as the defending champion Raiders knocked off top-seeded Lakeville South 5-2 in the Class 2A, Section 1 semifinals. Puppe, a junior forward, has scored 29 goals in the past 14 games. She has 51 goals and 35 assists this season.

