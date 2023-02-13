Every returning state champion from the first-ever girls state tournament in 2022 earned the chance to defend her title this year by winning in Saturday's section tournaments.

Simley sophomore Charli Raymond, the 2022 100-pound champ, won at 107 in the Section 3/4 tournament, and Forest Lake junior Aspen Blasko, the champ at 107, won at 114 in the Section 6/7 meet. Stillwater freshman Audrey Rogotzke will wrestle for another 120-pound title after winning that weight class at the Section 3/4 meet.

Shakopee senior Joel Makem, 2022 126-pound winner, won at 132 in Section 6/7, and Hastings' Skylar Little Soldier, defending champ at 132, took first at 145 in Section 3/4.

Eastview junior Riley Myers, champ at 138 last year, will pose an obstacle for Little Soldier after winning at 145 in Section 1/2. Apple Valley's Grace Alagbo, winner at 145 in 2022, will wrestle for a title at 152 after winning Section 1/2, and Northfield sophomore Ella Pagel gets a shot at a second 165-pound title after winning the weight class at the Section 1/2 meet.

State champions at 114, 152, 185 and 235 graduated after last season.

The girls individual state tournament brackets run concurrent to the boys tournament, which takes place March 2-4 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.