Not quite two weeks into the season, state champions continue to dominate the high school volleyball state rankings.

Wayzata, the Class 4A defending state champion, remained atop the coaches association's Class 4A rankings released over the Labor Day weekend. Marshall, the Class 3A champion, held the top spot in that class, and 2021 champion Mayer Lutheran remained atop Class 1A.

Only in Class 2A is the defending champion not ranked No. 1. Champion Sauk Centre had begun the season atop the 2A rankings but fell to fifth place in the latest list. Pequot Lakes moved to No. 1.

In Class 4A, the top five teams were unchanged from the preseason rankings. Rosemount was the only new team in the new top 10, ranking eighth. Forest Lake, after ranking 10th in the preseason, fell from the top 10.

VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

By the Coaches Association

CLASS 4A

1. Wayzata; 2. East Ridge; 3. Champlin Park; 4. Rogers; 5. Lakeville North; 6. Northfield; 7. Chaska; 8. Rosemount; 9. (tie) Eagan and Rochester Mayo.

CLASS 3A

1. Marshall; 2. Kasson-Mantorville; 3. Stewartville; 4. Willmar; 5. Byron; 6. Alexandria; 7. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 8. Holy Angels; 9. Grand Rapids; ​10. New Prague.

CLASS 2A

1. Pequot Lakes; 2. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 3. Jackson County Central; 4. Southwest Christian; 5. Sauk Centre; 6. Nova Classical; 7. Annandale; 8. Watertown-Mayer; 9. Cannon Falls; ​10. Caledonia.

CLASS 1A

1. Mayer Lutheran; 2. Minneota; 3. Bethlehem Academy; 4. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 5. Mabel-Canton; 6. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 7. MACCRAY; 8. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River; 9. Spring Grove; 10. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.