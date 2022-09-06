A Bloomington Jefferson High School ninth-grader is scheduled for more surgery Tuesday after he was injured and left paralyzed while playing in a freshman football game late last week.

Ethan Glynn remains in a hospital and paralyzed from the shoulders down from a "severe neck and spinal cord injury" suffered Friday during a tackle while playing a home game against Chaska, according to a CaringBridge website posting made on behalf of his family.

An update in an entry late Monday said Glynn is breathing with the assistance of a ventilator and was being prepped for surgery on the back of his neck as followup to a 7 1⁄ 2 -hour operation to "remove and fix vertebrae in his neck."

"He has a long road ahead of him, but he is a fighter," one of the CaringBridge postings read.

Along with football, Glynn plays baseball and hockey.

Support from the community has poured in on behalf of Glynn and his family. An authorized online fundraising campaign has raised more than $71,000 as of Tuesday morning from many hundreds of donors.

"We're so grateful for all of the support from friends and family and the community," read a joint statement released Monday by Glynn's parents, Cassidy Durkin and Corey Glynn. "It fills our hearts to know how many people care about Ethan. We know Ethan is a fighter and in good hands. Thank you."