Top-seeded Southwest Christian rallied Thursday to beat unseeded Wadena-Deer Creek in four sets, 24-26, 25-13, 25-18, 25-17, in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A volleyball state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Wolverines took a 6-1 lead in winning the first set. From there the Stars were in control.

"Our mentality was, 'We're fighting for the next ball.' We took every ball one play at a time," Stars senior Luca Bredenberg said. "Even though we dropped that first set, we still had that mind-set that we were going to continue to fight for this game until the very end."

The Stars (27-5) made a 7-1 run to close out the second set.

Maddie Schmidt led the Stars with 14 kills, and Elizabeth Coleman had 12. Kylie Beckering had a team-high 11 digs, and Bredenberg and Taylor Miedema had 10 each. The Stars had 14 service aces as a team, led by Beckering's four.

Wadena-Deer Creek freshman Payton Gravelle picked up four of her game-high 19 kills to help the Wolverines (22-10) put the Stars on their heels early.

"It was a really, really good start for our team, especially for me," she said. "I felt like I was going to the next set ready for everything that came my way. I think I stayed pretty consistent throughout the game, but we collectively fell apart."

Lola Pulver had 17 kills and Kayla Kircher and Addyson Gravelle had 12 digs each for the Wolverines.

Rush City defeats Annandale

Rush City took control in bursts and took care of fifth-seeded Annandale in straight sets, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18, in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

The Tigers (29-2) closed the second set on a 10-2 run and finished the Cardinals (22-9) with a 13-3 run in the third set.

"That's the kind of team [we] are. When [we] get a little fuel it goes," Tigers coach Eric Telander said. "It lights a little fire under them. It helps them to push harder."