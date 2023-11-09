Wayzata's volleyball team continued its season-long dominance Thursday with a three-set victory over Anoka in the Class 4A semifinals at Xcel Energy Center.

The Trojans (33-0) won 25-14, 25-13, 25-16, their 30th straight-sets victory of the season.

They will play for their fourth consecutive large-school state championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.