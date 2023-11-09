New Prague advanced to its first state championship match with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-18 victory Thursday over Stillwater in the Class 4A volleyball semifinals at Xcel Energy Center.

As it did in the quarterfinals, Stillwater lost the first two sets against No. 2 seed New Prague. On Wednesday the Ponies won the next three sets and the match against Rogers, the third seed.

It's New Prague's first season as a Class 4A volleyball program.