The tournament has long been held in its entirety at Caswell Park in North Mankato. But in recent years the coaches association has pushed for an enhanced championship-day experience and raised the issue of gender equity, citing the baseball tournaments having finals at Target Field. In its news release announcing the change, the MSHSL called Jane Sage Cowles Stadium the premier softball facility in Minnesota, saying the move makes softball “more equivalent to the experience baseball enjoys at Target Field” and saying the decision is expected to increase fan engagement and create a more exciting experience.