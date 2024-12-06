The softball state tournaments will reach their conclusion in the Twin Cities, and the boys volleyball state tournament will get its start at St. Thomas.
High school softball title games moving to Twin Cities; St. Thomas to hold boys volleyball tournament
The softball coaches association had cited gender equity in pushing for the move from North Mankato.
The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Board of Directors approved two motions Thursday for future state tournament venues.
The board approved a motion by the Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association to move all four classes of championship games to Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
The tournament has long been held in its entirety at Caswell Park in North Mankato. But in recent years the coaches association has pushed for an enhanced championship-day experience and raised the issue of gender equity, citing the baseball tournaments having finals at Target Field. In its news release announcing the change, the MSHSL called Jane Sage Cowles Stadium the premier softball facility in Minnesota, saying the move makes softball “more equivalent to the experience baseball enjoys at Target Field” and saying the decision is expected to increase fan engagement and create a more exciting experience.
The rest of the tournament — quarterfinals, semifinals, consolation and third-place games — will remain at Caswell Park. The finals will be played June 6.
The Board of Directors also approved the venue for the first MSHSL-sanctioned boys volleyball tournament. It will be held June 10-12 at St. Thomas. The high school league’s representative assembly voted in May 2023 to sanction boys volleyball.
”The University of St. Thomas offers a supportive athletic program with high-quality facilities in a location fitting to host a successful state tournament,” MSHSL Associate Director Lisa Quednow said.
Boys volleyball will be a league-sanctioned sport for the first time this spring, with 94 teams registered to compete.
