Eddie Snider of Mounds Park Academy

EDDIE SNIDER

Mounds Park Academy • cross country

The junior was ready for the test at the Class 1A, Section 4 meet at Highland 9 Golf Course last week.

Snider responded by edging Heritage Christian's Lev Dougherty by less than two seconds to win the section individual title.

"Eddie had one of his toughest challenges of the season," Mounds Park Academy coach Declan Dahlberg said. "Eddie ran a smart race, sitting in the front group for the first few miles before those two [Snider and Dougherty] broke away from the rest of the pack."

That was when preparation met opportunity.

"We've been working on polishing up Eddie's speed these past few weeks, and it was on full display as he outkicked Dougherty to the line," Dahlberg said.

Snider won the 5K race with a time of 16 minutes, 15.1 seconds. Dougherty's time was 16:17.0. Snider went into the race ranked No. 4 in the state Class 1A individual rankings. Dougherty was No. 3.

Snider, who was 23rd at last year's state meet with a time of 16:40, will compete for the state title Saturday at the cross country state meet at Les Bolstad Golf Course.

ELIJAH DONALDSON

Eden Prairie • cross country

A junior, he placed fourth overall in the Class 3A, Section 2 meet at Gale Woods Farm, with a time of 16:10 in the 5K in slick and wet conditions, and led the Eagles to a runner-up finish in the team standings and a spot in this week's state meet.

ISABELLE EINESS

Breck • tennis

The senior finished her prep tennis career with her second consecutive Class 1A state singles title. She did not lose a game in the four matches at the state meet and finished with a 47-match winning streak. Einess has verbally committed to play at Seton Hall.

GRACE LEWIS-MOSHER

St. Paul Highland Park • cross country

The junior outdueled teammate — and defending Class 2A state champ — Luna Scorzelli to win the Class 2A, Section 3 individual title at Valleywood Golf Course. Lewis-Mosher's time of 18:15.2 helped the Scots win the section team title with a score of 24 points.

OLIVIA OLSON

Benilde-St. Margaret's • soccer

The 6-foot-1 senior recorded her 11th shutout of the season to help the Red Knights defeat Mankato East 3-0 and advance to the semifinals of the Class 2A state tournament. Olson has allowed just five goals in 17 matches this season for the unbeaten Red Knights (17-0-3).

MEGAN SNIDER

Mounds Park Academy • cross country

The freshman — and sister of Eddie Snider — won the Class 1A, Section 4 individual title at Highland 9 Golf Course with a time of 19:14.9. She broke the Mounds Park Academy school record, set in 1995 by Lauren LaRoche.

CHRISTIAN URBINA

Simley • football

The freshman, in his first start, completed eight of 10 passes for 169 yards and four touchdowns in Simley's 28-6 victory over South St. Paul in the Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinals.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.