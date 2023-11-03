THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

CLASS 3A

Section 7 • championship

• Esko 34, Pequot Lakes 14

CLASS 2A

Section 7 • championship

• Moose Lake/WR 13, Barnum 0

CLASS 1A

Section 8 • championship

• Mahnomen/Waubun 16, Ada-Borup 14

9-MAN

Section 4 • championship

• Otter Tail Central 34, Border West 12

Section 5 • championship

• Nevis 38, Ogilvie 0

Section 6 • championship

• Fertile-Beltrami 52, Clearbrook-Gonvick 20

Section 8 • championship

• Goodridge/G-G 34, Stephen-Argyle 6

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Third place

• Woodbury 5, Park of Cottage Grove 1

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Third place

• DeLaSalle 3, St. Cloud Tech 1

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Third place

• St. Cloud Cathedral 1, Holy Family 0

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

CLASS 4A

Section 3 • championship

• Eagan def. East Ridge, 25-22, 25-22, 16-25, 21-25, 16-14

Section 4 • championship

• Stillwater def. Roseville, 18-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 16-14

Section 7 • championship

• Anoka def. Forest Lake, 25-23, 26-24, 25-15

Section 8 • championship

• Rogers def. Bemidji, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18

CLASS 3A

Section 3 • championship

• DeLaSalle def. Visitation, 25-19, 25-22, 16-25, 22-25, 15-13

Section 6 • championship

• Delano def. Northfield, 29-31, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 16-14

Section 7 • championship

• Grand Rapids def. Cloquet, 25-16, 25-22, 27-25

Section 8 • championship

• Detroit Lakes def. Rocori, 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Caledonia def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 21-25, 25-16, 20-25, 27-25, 15-6

• Cannon Falls def. Chatfield, 25-21, 22-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12

Section 2 • championship

• SW Christian def. Waterville-E-M, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16

Section 3 • semifinals

• New London-Spicer def. Paynesville, 25-22, 16-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-12

• Redwood Valley def. Windom, 25-20, 25-16, 25-10

Section 4 • semifinals

• Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-19, 27-29, 25-16, 25-23

• Nova Classical def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-15, 14-25, 25-16, 26-24

Section 5 • semifinals

• Annandale def. Legacy Christian, 26-24, 25-23, 26-24

• Watertown-Mayer def. Howard Lake-W-W, 28-26, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23

Section 6 • semifinals

• Albany def. Melrose, 25-23, 25-15, 28-26

• Pequot Lakes def. Sauk Centre, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14, 22-25, 15-11

Section 8 • semifinals

• Perham def. Hawley, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 15-13

• Wadena-Deer Creek def. East Grand Forks, 25-13, 25-13, 25-21

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Fillmore Central def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-6, 27-25, 20-25, 25-21

• Mabel-Canton def. Alden-Conger, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 15-9

Section 2 • championship

• Mayer Lutheran def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 25-12, 25-13, 25-10

Section 3 • semifinals

• Minneota def. Canby, 22-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-11, 15-13

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. HL-O/Fulda, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18

Section 4 • semifinals

• New Life Academy def. PACT, 25-11, 25-8, 25-4

• West Lutheran def. United Christian, 26-24, 25-12, 25-15

Section 5 • semifinals

• Nevis def. Verndale, 25-14, 25-11, 17-25, 25-21

• Pine River-Backus def. Mille Lacs, 25-10, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23

Section 6 • semifinals

• Underwood def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15

• West Central Area def. Belgrade-B-E, 25-17, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19