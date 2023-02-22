Last year's Class 1A runner-up and this year's No. 2 seed, the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage used a dominating effort in the second period, before holding on in the third, to defeat unseeded Mankato East 4-3 in the first Class 1A quarterfinal of the girls hockey state tournament Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.

Senior Nya Sieger gave her team a 1-0 lead in the first period before the Mirage (20-6-2) found its stride in the second period, outshooting the Cougars (20-7-0) 25-3. Senior Reese Heitzman tipped in a shot in front for her team-leading 19th goal of the season, giving the Mirage a two-goal lead before sophomore Ella Rothe scored with a rebound shot a few minutes later.

The Cougars came out roaring in the third period with a pair of goals in 29 seconds. Mankato East's leading scorer, senior McKenzie Keller, made it a one-goal game with 6:44 left in regulation.

Mankato East, which came into the tournament averaging nearly five goals a game, fell to 1-9 in state tournament games over five trips to state. The program is still searching for its first state quarterfinal victory.