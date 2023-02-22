Orono's youngest players were the standouts in its Class 1A quarterfinal.

From the sophomore class, Zoe Lopez scored her 35th and 36th goals on the season and Anika Fortin recorded a career-high four assists as third seed Orono defeated Luverne 6-0 in Wednesday's second Class 1A quarterfinal of the girls hockey state tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

Orono freshman Maddy Kimbrel got to 20 goals on the season with a pair of goals in the game. Goaltender Celia Dahl, one of four seniors on the team, stopped 13 shots for her 12th shutout of the season.

Orono (21-3-4) shut down unseeded Luverne (21-7-0), including the state's top goal scorer and a Ms. Hockey finalist, senior Kamryn Van Batavia (59 goals, 79 assists). Luverne is playing in its fifth state tournament since 2016 but still searching for its first tournament victory.

The Spartans are back for their second consecutive, and overall, trip to state following a third-place finish last season. Wednesday's victory sets up a rematch of last year's semifinal with Proctor/Hermantown, which Orono lost 4-1.