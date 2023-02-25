A third meeting this season between girls hockey power programs Andover and Edina featured the same inspired play and the same result — a Huskies victory.

Losers in their two previous battles with Andover, the Hornets aimed to show just how much has changed since the teams' most recent meeting Dec. 28.

But a 2-1 victory Friday in the Class 2A state tournament semifinal at Xcel Energy Center kept No. 2 seed and defending state tournament champion Andover (27-3) ahead of No. 3 seed Edina (22-5-2).

The Hornets' queen bee, goaltender Uma Corniea, stopped 29 of 31 shots faced but got outdueled by fellow Senior Goalie of the Year finalist Courtney Stagman (19 saves).

Ellie Chapman's individual ambition in front of the Andover goal served the Hornets' common good. Her first tip of a teammate's shot kicked off Stagman's right leg pad. Moments later, she willed a puck under Stagman for a power-play goal at 10:53 of the second period. Chapman scored her 13th goal of the season.

Undeterred, Andover knotted the score 1-1 as Ella Thoreson tipped a Mackenzie Jones shot past Corniea for a power-play goal at 6:33 of the third period. Thoreson now has three goals this season.

Teammate and fellow sophomore Maya Engler put her team ahead 2-1 at 13:06 with her 19th goal of the season, this one rifled high stick-side over Corniea's right shoulder.

Passing the lead back-and-forth fit two teams that have traded the spotlight at the Xcel Energy Center of late.

Andover won the 2020 tournament championship game against Edina. The Hornets got even by winning the 2021 title game.

With their semifinal victory Friday, the Huskies advance to the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday.

BOXSCORE: Andover 2, Edina 1