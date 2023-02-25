Emotions ran high both ways after the first meeting between teams who have been Class 2A powers all season, Minnetonka and Gentry Academy, ended with a stunning 2-1 overtime upset of the top-ranked Skippers.

"I saw the lane and in that moment, I thought, 'I'm just going to rip it and hope for the best. What's the worst that can happen?' " said Campbell Heger, who shot the puck Ellie Sarauer tipped home for the victory at 3:00 of overtime. "I think my heart dropped. I couldn't believe it."

Neither could Minnetonka. A team with eight players who are committed to Division I college programs was aiming for another shot at a state title after falling to Andover in the title game a year ago. The Skippers weren't planning to exit Xcel Energy Center with regrets.

No. 4 seed Gentry Academy (26-2) advances to face defending Class 2A state tournament champion Andover in the title game at 7 p.m. Saturday. Gentry Academy defeated Andover 4-3 when the teams played in November.

On Friday, No. 1 seed Minnetonka (26-3) started fast. Just two minutes into the game, junior forward Molly Ryan put Minnetonka ahead 1-0 with her eighth goal this season.

Alexa Hanrahan finished a 2-on-1 with teammate Cara Sajevic to tie the game 1-1 at 4:31 of the third period. The Stars set up a few odd-man rushes with unexpected tactics.

"Quite honestly, I'll call it cherry-pick hockey," Minnetonka coach Tracy Cassano said. "They tried to get people behind us to relieve the pressure we were putting them under."

Minnetonka adjusted, but at the expense of more offensive chances.

"My kids laid their entire hearts and souls on the line," Cassano said. "They did everything they possibly could to win the hockey game. And I'm extremely proud of them."