The heavyweights of girls basketball continued to march through their opposition, producing an uneventful week for the Metro Top 10.

No. 2 Chaska (19-1) turned in the most impressive performance with an 86-58 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret's in a Metro West Conference game. The Hawks won the first meeting of the two 92-83.

Hawks senior guard Kennedy Sanders, committed to play for Colorado in college, led four players in double figures with 28 points. She is averaging 22.2 points per game.

Benilde-St. Margaret's junior guard Olivia Olson, a Michigan recruit, was held to a season-low eight points. The last time she didn't score in double figures was during her eighth-grade season.

This week's marquee matchup

Hopkins at Wayzata, 7 p.m. Friday

The No. 3 Trojans (17-2) get another shot at Class 4A defending state champion and Metro Top 10 No. 1 Hopkins (18-1), this time on their home court. Hopkins rallied for a 57-50 victory in the first meeting. Expect another tough tussle between the Lake Conference powers.

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

1. Hopkins (18-1)

2. Chaska (19-1)

3. Wayzata (17-2)

4. St. Michael-Albertville (17-2)

5. Maple Grove (16-3)

6. Eden Prairie (14-6)

7. East Ridge (18-3)

8. Providence Academy (2A) (16-2)

9. Becker (3A) (16-3)

10. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (14-5)