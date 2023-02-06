When winning streaks reach double figures it's time to take notice. That's the case with Mahtomedi.

The Class 3A Zephyrs (15-2) return to the Metro Top 10, holding down the final spot while riding a 12-game winning streak. Both of their losses came in December.

For this week's boys basketball schedule tap here.

Four Class 3A teams and Class 2A Holy Family (16-2) account for half of the top 10. The other three Class 3A schools ranked are No. 3 Totino-Grace (12-5), No. 7 Benilde-St. Margaret's (14-3) and No. 8 DeLaSalle (15-4).

Class 4A defending state champion and No. 1 Park Center (17-0) is one of two unbeaten teams left in the state. The other is Class 1A Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (16-0).

This week's marquee matchup

Park Center at Totino-Grace, 6 p.m. Thursday

This is one of few remaining regular-season games that Park Center could possibly lose. Totino-Grace will need senior guard Taison Chatman, committed to play for Ohio State in college, to be at his best. Park Center has plenty of scoring options with five players averaging in double figures and a sixth at 9.4 points per game. The Eagles lost at Park Center 76-62 a little less than a month ago.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Park Center (17-0)

2. Lakeville North (15-2)

3. Totino-Grace (3A) (12-5)

4. Wayzata (14-3)

5. Minnetonka (14-3)

6. Eastview (13-4)

7. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (14-3)

8. DeLaSalle (3A) (15-4)

9. Holy Family (2A) (16-2)

10. Mahtomedi (3A) (15-2)