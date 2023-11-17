Rocori's and Byron's defensive units are stellar, but one of the offenses was bound to wear down the opposition Thursday in a Class 4A football semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Rocori won that battle of attrition when senior quarterback Will Steil scored on a 2-yard run with 6 minutes, 27 seconds remaining, giving the Spartans a 7-0 victory. It capped a 55-yard drive that took six minutes.
Byron marched to the Spartans 32-yard line on its ensuing possession, the last of the game, but Rocori's defense held on downs with 1:41 remaining.
High Schools
Rocori makes a single TD stand up against Byron in Class 4A semifinals
The Spartans scored with 6:27 left in the game, and one more defensive stand settled it.
Shohei Ohtani, baseball's 2-way star, becomes first 2-time unanimous MVP
Shohei Ohtani, who has captivated baseball with his unprecedented combination of high-level hitting and premium pitching, became the first two-time unanimous Most Valuable Player when he won the American League honor on Thursday.
Canterbury proposal would keep 54-day race season with 10% purse raise
Canterbury Park officials are seeking the right formula to satisfy horsemen and increase wagering after daily purses declined 21% last summer.
Chargers, Packers attempting to bounce back from losses in rare Lambeau Field matchup
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4-5) at GREEN BAY (3-6)
Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, who hasn't played since 2021, retiring as a Packer
Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga plans to retire from the NFL with the Green Bay Packers after spending the first 10 seasons of his career with them.