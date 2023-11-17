Rocori's and Byron's defensive units are stellar, but one of the offenses was bound to wear down the opposition Thursday in a Class 4A football semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Rocori won that battle of attrition when senior quarterback Will Steil scored on a 2-yard run with 6 minutes, 27 seconds remaining, giving the Spartans a 7-0 victory. It capped a 55-yard drive that took six minutes.

Byron marched to the Spartans 32-yard line on its ensuing possession, the last of the game, but Rocori's defense held on downs with 1:41 remaining.