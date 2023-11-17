Centennial withstood a pair of Lakeville South's best shots, took the lead with a long pass, then held on for a 20-13 victory Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium and a berth in the Class 6A football championship game.

Centennial will play in the state championship game for the first time since 1984.

Lakeville South struck first, scoring the second time it had the ball, thanks to the Cougars' Power-T offensive set.

Connor Cade took a quick inside handoff and raced 45 yards untouched for a touchdown. The Cougars led 7-0 before the game was three minutes old.

Centennial struggled to get untracked early, going three-and-out on its first two possession.

The Cougars seemed catch a break when Lakeville South's punter mishandled a snap and Centennial tackled him at the South 18. But they sputtered and Keaten Frase pulled a 32-yard field goal attempt wide left.

Centennial started moving the next time it had the ball, getting a 38-yard pass from Cummings to Brock Burggraff, but they eventually stalled.

Centennial cracked the scoreboard on its next possession, going 64 yards in nine plays, leading to an 8-yard run by Cummings with 2:54 left in the half that cut the deficit to 7-6.

The teams traded touchdowns to start the second half. Centennial took the opening kickoff and went 58 yards in 13 plays, with Cummings giving the Cougars their first lead, 12-7, on a keeper around left end.

Lakeville South took the lead back when Jonah Shine broke free for a 35-yard score, the final play of a 12-play, 76-yard drive.

Centennial responded decisively when it got the ball back. Cummings went up top and hit Josh Lee with a 69-yard strike. The successful two-point conversion that followed gave Centennial a 20-13 lead with eight minutes left.