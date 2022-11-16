If your favorite high school isn't among the 28 teams still alive in the football state playoffs, you might have a rooting interest otherwise.

Your favorite college might be involved.

Plenty of players competing this week that will continue their football careers in college. Here's a look at some college commitments and considerations and one pending decision:

Carson Hansen, Lakeville South, running back: A four-year starter for the defending Class 6A state champs, he is a difference-maker. He is set to take his hard-charging rushing skills to Iowa State.

Kade Gilbertson, Rosemount, linebacker: A sideline-to-sideline, physical player, Gilbertson will be a teammate of Hansen, having accepted a preferred walk-on offer at Iowa State.

Chiddi Obiazor, Eden Prairie, defensive end: Tremendous all-around athlete — he is also the top scorer on the basketball team — the explosive edge rusher is committed to Kansas State.

Sam Peters, Maple Grove, tight end: The 6-4, 225-pounder is a fluid athlete who excels at gaining yards after the catch. He's battled injuries for much of the season, so the first chance to see him play might come when he dons the Gophers uniform.

Alex Elliott, Hutchinson, linebacker: He's a tackling machine who uses speed and exceptional instincts to make plays, and he's committed to the Gophers. Elliott missed Hutchinson's quarterfinals victory over Class 4A No. 1 Stewartville because of an ankle injury.

Gavin Nelson, Simley, running back: Nelson is a hard-nosed runner who has bulldozed his way to more than 1,800 rushing yards. It's your last chance to see him on the gridiron. He's trading shoulder pads for a Gophers wrestling singlet next year.

Sam Backer, Chatfield, running back: One year ago, Backer missed the Class 2A state championship game because of an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty in the semifinals. Backer, just 458 yards away from becoming the leading rusher in state history, is committed to Minnesota State Mankato.

Jacob Lopau, Rocori, offensive lineman: There are so many parallels to another Rocori product, Matt Waletzko, who was drafted in the fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys last spring. Waletzko played at North Dakota, where Lopau is headed. Both are 6-7. Both are maulers.

Hayden Bills, Rosemount, defensive lineman: He has a relentless motor on the defensive line, and he's also the defending Class 3A champion and state-meet record-holder in discus. He's committed to Arizona State, a top school for throwers, for track and field.

Jacob Kilzer, Maple Grove, quarterback: A three-year starter, he adjusted his game this season from being primarily a thrower to a force when he runs. Still has a strong, accurate arm, but needs it far less often. He's uncommitted.

10 more worth noting

Jacory Bates. Eden Prairie, cornerback: Committed to MSU Mankato.

Ian Burau, Watertown-Mayer, defensive lineman: Committed to MSU Mankato.

Wyatt Gilmore, Rogers, defensive end, junior: A junior, he's leaning toward the Gophers.

Devin Jordan, Eden Prairie, defensive back: Committed to Air Force.

Owen Leach, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, athlete: He fits into the athlete category in football, and that shows in his college plans. He's set to play basketball for Minnesota Duluth.

Jackson Powers, Maple Grove, defensive back: Gophers.

Caleb Sandstrom, Elk River, linebacker: St. Thomas.

Sawyer Tordsen, Fairmont, defensive lineman: Augustana.

Tyler Walden, Eden Prairie, running back: St. Thomas.

Joey Zach, Eden Prairie, offensive lineman: Winona State.