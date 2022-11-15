Mike Cunningham, Dan Ohlgren and Jaime Hilyar were communicating back and forth Saturday.

The athletic/activities directors at Elk River (Cunningham), Rogers (Ohlgren) and Zimmerman (Hilyar) were wondering if their football programs might be setting a precedent. Those are the three high schools that make up Independent School District (ISD) 728 on the northwest fringes of the metro area.

All three are still alive in the football state tournament semifinals, which begin Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Elk Rivers and Rogers represent half of the remaining Class 5A field; Zimmerman is in Class 4A.

"We weren't sure: Has this ever happened before?" asked Cunningham, running through a mental list of school districts with multiple high schools. "Maybe in the Anoka district? Woodbury and East Ridge, maybe, but we weren't sure about Park, Cottage Grove. Lakeville has had North and South, but that's just two. Same with Chaska and Chanhassen. Has any district ever had three?"

It appears to be the first time. Often, teams from the same district have played in the same section, which precluded more than one making the state tournament. Getting three teams in the final 14 games simply doesn't happen.

Until now.

"Rogers and us had always been in the same section before the last two years," Elk River coach Steve Hamilton said in a text message. "[We're] excited for everyone. I guess it means ISD 728 is pretty good at football."

Elk River is making its fifth state tournament appearance since 2016 and 11th overall. The Elks won the Class 5A state championship in 2016. Rogers is making its fifth tournament appearance, Zimmerman its first.

"It says a lot about our youth programs and what those groups have done to keep kids out for football," Cunningham said.

Many of the kids in the district grew up playing football together and have built relationships that transcend school rivalries.

Cunningham noted how the success Elk River has enjoyed in recent years has changed attitudes throughout the district, with players on all teams seeing that winning is possible.

"These kids have played against each other for 10 years," he said. "After games, you see them in bunches, sitting together. That's what this is all about."

Rivalries still exist between teams within the district, but those are far more prevalent among non-athletes and parents, he said. And he fully expects district teams to root for each other, in this week's semifinals and beyond.

"We're a very blue-collar area, and the kids here really relish the underdog role," Cunningham said. "We all want each other to do well. We want Rogers and Zimmerman to win. Except when they play the Elks."