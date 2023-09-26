For those in the know, the eyes fly to Class 5A in this week's Minnesota high school football state rankings.
There, right at the top, is Friday's big game: No. 1 Mankato West at No. 2 Chanhassen.
It's a good one, but don't let the eyes stop there. Don't ignore the War on the Shore: Orono at Mound Westonka, a Lake Minnetonka rivalry with the winner taking home the Anchor, a trophy that has been in play for nearly 70 years.
Both teams are 4-0. Orono is ranked second in Class 4A, Mound Westonka fifth. Added to the intensity: It's homecoming at Mound Westonka.
The history of the Anchor, as provided by Mound Westonka coach Nick David:
Mound Westonka and Orono have competed at football since 1955, and Friday's game will be their 43rd meeting. The scores of each game appear on the Anchor trophy.
It's a traveling trophy, heading home with the winner after each meeting, but its travels have been limited lately. Orono has won 30 games in a row in the series and is 30-12; Mound Westonka last won in 1984. Orono won 22-21 last season in the Class 4A, Section 6 semifinal.
Elsewhere, expect points when Mankato West and Chanhassen, each 4-0, hit the field at Chanhassen. Each team is averaging nearly 40 per game. Mankato West QB Barton McAninch averages 212 yards passing and 106 yards rushing per game; Chanhassen RB Maxwell Woods averages 191 rushing yards per game.
State rankings
First-place votes in parentheses, record, total points
CLASS 6A
1. Eden Prairie (12), 4-0, 120
2. Lakeville South, 4-0, 108
3. Minnetonka, 4-0, 96
4. Lakeville North, 3-1, 71
5. Maple Grove, 3-1, 70
6. Shakopee, 3-1, 61
7. Forest Lake, 3-1, 52
8. Stillwater, 3-1, 37
9. Centennial, 3-1, 18
10. Anoka, 3-1, 11
Others receiving votes: Woodbury 8, Buffalo 4, Rosemount 2, Coon Rapids 1, Prior Lake 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Mankato West (10), 4-0, 117
2. Chanhassen (1), 4-0, 104
3. Rogers, 4-0, 96
4. Brainerd (1), 4-0, 90
5. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 4-0, 78
6. Alexandria, 4-0, 62
7. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 4-0, 43
8. Andover, 3-1, 31
9. St. Thomas Academy, 3-1, 29
10. Robbinsdale Cooper, 3-1, 12
Others receiving votes: Owatonna 5, Bloomington Jefferson 1, Mahtomedi 1, Moorhead 1
CLASS 4A
1. Becker (10), 4-0, 116
2. Orono (1), 4-0, 100
3. Byron, 4-0, 77
4. Detroit Lakes (1), 4-0, 76
5. Mound-Westonka, 4-0, 61
6. Hutchinson, 3-1, 60
7. Totino-Grace, 3-1, 44
8. Chisago Lakes, 4-0, 40
9. Rocori, 3-1, 31
10. Princeton, 4-0, 30
Others receiving votes: Duluth Denfeld 9, Kasson-Mantorville 3
CLASS 3A
1. Dassel-Cokato (5), 4-0, 109
2. Stewartville (3), 4-0, 107
3. Esko (4), 4-0, 105
4. Fairmont, 4-0, 87
5. Annandale, 4-0, 73
6. (tie) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 3-1, 44
6. (tie) Minneapolis North, 3-1, 44
8. Waseca, 3-1, 30
9. Pequot Lakes, 3-1, 14
10. Litchfield, 3-1, 10
Others receiving votes: Rochester Lourdes 8, Watertown-Mayer 8, Morria Area/Chokio-Alberta 7, New London-Spicer 4, St. Croix Lutheran 3, Jordan 2, Albany 1, Luverne 1, Rockford 1
CLASS 2A
1. Barnesville (6), 4-0, 110
2. Caledonia (4), 4-0, 107
3. Chatfield (1), 4-0, 98
4. Eden Valley-Watkins, 4-0, 82
5. Jackson Co. Central, 4-0, 68
6. St. Agnes (1), 4-0, 59
7. Holdingford, 4-0, 38
8. (tie) Barnum, 4-0, 32
8. (tie) Norwood Young America, 4-0, 32
10. Cannon Falls, 3-1, 20
Others receiving votes: Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 11, Osakis 5, Pelican Rapids 4
CLASS 1A
1. Minneota (9), 4-0, 112
2. Springfield (2), 4-0, 102
3. Fillmore Central (1), 4-0, 92
4. Mayer Lutheran, 4-0, 71
5. Mahnomen/Waubun, 4-0, 68
6. Lester Prairie, 4-0, 67
7. Goodhue, 4-0, 48
8. BOLD, 3-1, 33
9. Upsala/Swanville, 4-0, 29
10. Ada-Borup/West, 3-1, 7
Others receiving votes: Parkers Prairie 6, Sleepy Eye United 6, Kenyon-Wanamingo 5, Braham 3, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 2, Red Lake County 2
NINE-PLAYER
1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (9), 4-0, 117
2. Spring Grove (2), 4-0, 105
3. Fertile-Beltrami (1), 4-0, 96
4. Cherry, 4-0, 83
5. (tie) Nevis, 4-0, 52
5. (tie) Ogilvie, 4-0, 52
7. Edgerton, 4-0, 43
8. Ottertail Central, 4-0, 39
9. LeRoy-Ostrander, 4-0, 35
10. Kingsland, 4-0, 13
Others receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 6, Kittson County Central 6, Border West 3, Stephen-Argyle 3, Fosston 1
The rankings were determined by a group of 12 voters representing media across the state. Each No. 1 vote is worth 10 points, No. 2 9 points, No. 3 8 points, down to No. 10 worth 1 point. The rankings are compiled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen (612-437-9926 cell/text), james.paulsen@startribune.com).