For those in the know, the eyes fly to Class 5A in this week's Minnesota high school football state rankings.

There, right at the top, is Friday's big game: No. 1 Mankato West at No. 2 Chanhassen.

It's a good one, but don't let the eyes stop there. Don't ignore the War on the Shore: Orono at Mound Westonka, a Lake Minnetonka rivalry with the winner taking home the Anchor, a trophy that has been in play for nearly 70 years.

Both teams are 4-0. Orono is ranked second in Class 4A, Mound Westonka fifth. Added to the intensity: It's homecoming at Mound Westonka.

The history of the Anchor, as provided by Mound Westonka coach Nick David:

Mound Westonka and Orono have competed at football since 1955, and Friday's game will be their 43rd meeting. The scores of each game appear on the Anchor trophy.

It's a traveling trophy, heading home with the winner after each meeting, but its travels have been limited lately. Orono has won 30 games in a row in the series and is 30-12; Mound Westonka last won in 1984. Orono won 22-21 last season in the Class 4A, Section 6 semifinal.

Elsewhere, expect points when Mankato West and Chanhassen, each 4-0, hit the field at Chanhassen. Each team is averaging nearly 40 per game. Mankato West QB Barton McAninch averages 212 yards passing and 106 yards rushing per game; Chanhassen RB Maxwell Woods averages 191 rushing yards per game.

State rankings

First-place votes in parentheses, record, total points

CLASS 6A

1. Eden Prairie (12), 4-0, 120

2. Lakeville South, 4-0, 108

3. Minnetonka, 4-0, 96

4. Lakeville North, 3-1, 71

5. Maple Grove, 3-1, 70

6. Shakopee, 3-1, 61

7. Forest Lake, 3-1, 52

8. Stillwater, 3-1, 37

9. Centennial, 3-1, 18

10. Anoka, 3-1, 11

Others receiving votes: Woodbury 8, Buffalo 4, Rosemount 2, Coon Rapids 1, Prior Lake 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Mankato West (10), 4-0, 117

2. Chanhassen (1), 4-0, 104

3. Rogers, 4-0, 96

4. Brainerd (1), 4-0, 90

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 4-0, 78

6. Alexandria, 4-0, 62

7. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 4-0, 43

8. Andover, 3-1, 31

9. St. Thomas Academy, 3-1, 29

10. Robbinsdale Cooper, 3-1, 12

Others receiving votes: Owatonna 5, Bloomington Jefferson 1, Mahtomedi 1, Moorhead 1

CLASS 4A

1. Becker (10), 4-0, 116

2. Orono (1), 4-0, 100

3. Byron, 4-0, 77

4. Detroit Lakes (1), 4-0, 76

5. Mound-Westonka, 4-0, 61

6. Hutchinson, 3-1, 60

7. Totino-Grace, 3-1, 44

8. Chisago Lakes, 4-0, 40

9. Rocori, 3-1, 31

10. Princeton, 4-0, 30

Others receiving votes: Duluth Denfeld 9, Kasson-Mantorville 3

CLASS 3A

1. Dassel-Cokato (5), 4-0, 109

2. Stewartville (3), 4-0, 107

3. Esko (4), 4-0, 105

4. Fairmont, 4-0, 87

5. Annandale, 4-0, 73

6. (tie) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 3-1, 44

6. (tie) Minneapolis North, 3-1, 44

8. Waseca, 3-1, 30

9. Pequot Lakes, 3-1, 14

10. Litchfield, 3-1, 10

Others receiving votes: Rochester Lourdes 8, Watertown-Mayer 8, Morria Area/Chokio-Alberta 7, New London-Spicer 4, St. Croix Lutheran 3, Jordan 2, Albany 1, Luverne 1, Rockford 1

CLASS 2A

1. Barnesville (6), 4-0, 110

2. Caledonia (4), 4-0, 107

3. Chatfield (1), 4-0, 98

4. Eden Valley-Watkins, 4-0, 82

5. Jackson Co. Central, 4-0, 68

6. St. Agnes (1), 4-0, 59

7. Holdingford, 4-0, 38

8. (tie) Barnum, 4-0, 32

8. (tie) Norwood Young America, 4-0, 32

10. Cannon Falls, 3-1, 20

Others receiving votes: Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 11, Osakis 5, Pelican Rapids 4

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (9), 4-0, 112

2. Springfield (2), 4-0, 102

3. Fillmore Central (1), 4-0, 92

4. Mayer Lutheran, 4-0, 71

5. Mahnomen/Waubun, 4-0, 68

6. Lester Prairie, 4-0, 67

7. Goodhue, 4-0, 48

8. BOLD, 3-1, 33

9. Upsala/Swanville, 4-0, 29

10. Ada-Borup/West, 3-1, 7

Others receiving votes: Parkers Prairie 6, Sleepy Eye United 6, Kenyon-Wanamingo 5, Braham 3, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 2, Red Lake County 2

NINE-PLAYER

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (9), 4-0, 117

2. Spring Grove (2), 4-0, 105

3. Fertile-Beltrami (1), 4-0, 96

4. Cherry, 4-0, 83

5. (tie) Nevis, 4-0, 52

5. (tie) Ogilvie, 4-0, 52

7. Edgerton, 4-0, 43

8. Ottertail Central, 4-0, 39

9. LeRoy-Ostrander, 4-0, 35

10. Kingsland, 4-0, 13

Others receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 6, Kittson County Central 6, Border West 3, Stephen-Argyle 3, Fosston 1

The rankings were determined by a group of 12 voters representing media across the state. Each No. 1 vote is worth 10 points, No. 2 9 points, No. 3 8 points, down to No. 10 worth 1 point. The rankings are compiled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen (612-437-9926 cell/text), james.paulsen@startribune.com).