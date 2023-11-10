Rocori is accustomed to last-second victories.

Junior wide receiver Grant Tylutki took an inside handoff and scored on a 9-yard run on a third-down-and-2 play with 44.6 seconds remaining as No. 3-ranked Rocori overcame a 14-point deficit to edge No. 5 Orono 28-27 on Thursday in the Class 4A football state tournament quarterfinals at Elk River High School.

Orono junior Charlie Cordes scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 4 minutes, 34 seconds remaining, breaking a 21-21 tie. Orono faked the extra-point attempt, and its two-point conversion pass failed. Cordes was sacked on the game's final play from the Rocori 47-yard line.

Tylutki caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Will Steil and ran for the two-point conversion earlier in the fourth quarter to tie it.

Orono (9-2) built a 21-7 halftime lead on two Liam Rodgers touchdown runs of 4 and 14 yards and senior Brady McPherson's 36-yard interception return. Rocori (9-2) opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run by senior Christian Rodriguez.

In other quarterfinals Thursday:

Class 4A

Byron 31, Hill-Murray 28: Senior quarterback Kale Robinson ran for two touchdowns and threw for one as the No. 9 Bears (10-1) outlasted the No. 10 Pioneers (8-3). Robinson scored on runs of 3 and 8 yards and hit junior tight end Trey Gostomczik with a 28-yard touchdown pass that Gostomczik caught one-handed. Senior running back Adam Glynn, who rushed for over 200 yards, added a 53-yard touchdown run. Junior quarterback Jackson Reeves ran for one touchdown and passed for another for the Pioneers.

North Branch 38, Benilde-St. Margaret's 27: Tyler Minke set the tone early, breaking loose for an 82-yard touchdown run on the game's first play from scrimmage as the No. 8 Vikings (9-1) defeated the Red Knights (5-7). He added a 14-yard scoring run later in the first quarter as North Branch's wishbone attack produced five rushing touchdowns. Senior Jacob Tiegen added two short scoring runs of 1 and 2 yards. Sophomore running back Sean Washington rushed for two touchdowns, and senior quarterback Nirvaan Yogarajah found classmate Jayden Daisy with two touchdown passes for the Red Knights.

Class 2A

Barnesville 42, Osakis 36: Junior running back Gannon Bolgre an and sophomore running back Cameron Halverson each ran for touchdowns as the No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Trojans (12-0) outscored the No. 8 Silverstreaks (9-2). Senior quarterback Kyle Mages threw three touchdown passes and senior running back Gaven Cimbura rushed for two for Osakis.

Cannon Falls 51, Triton 6: The Bombers (10-2) scored the final 43 points, overwhelming the Cobras (6-6). Senior Dylan Banks and junior August Wagner each ran for two touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Grady Meyers threw two touchdown passes for Cannon Falls.

Eden Valley-Watkins 60, Moose Lake-Willow River 0: The No. 3 Eagles (11-0) crushed the No. 9 Rebels (10-2). Senior quarterback Nolan Geislinger threw for four touchdowns and ran for three more, all in the first three quarters. Four of the touchdowns were 55 yards or longer, including runs of 68 and 75 yards.

Jackson County Central 41, Caledonia 0: A battle of unbeatens turned into a mismatch. The No. 4 Huskies (11-0) dominated the No. 2 Warriors (10-1). Sophomore quarterback Roman Voss ran for three touchdowns and threw for one. He scored on runs of 1, 6 and 39 yards and threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Ben Dahlin. Senior running back Seth Stai had touchdown runs of 4 and 23 yards.

Nine-Man

Nevis 12, Mountain Iron-Buhl 8: The No. 3 Tigers (11-0) downed the top-ranked and defending state champion Rangers (11-1). Senior quarterback Eli Lewis threw touchdown passes to end the first half and start the second half for Nevis. He threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Eli Klimek with 33 seconds remaining in the first half and found senior wide receiver Joe Houchin with a 4-yard scoring pass on the first drive of the second half after Nevis intercepted a pass. Senior halfback Damian Tapio scored on a 13-yard run late in the third quarter for the Rangers. They turned the ball over on downs on their final possession with 40 seconds remaining.

Fertile-Beltrami 35, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 6: The No. 2 Falcons (12-0) were dominant in beating the Chargers (9-2). Junior running back Isaiah Wright scored on runs of 60 and 91 yards, and senior quarterback Caiden Swenby ran for one touchdown and threw for one.

Kingsland 26, Hills-Beaver Creek 14: Senior running back Beau Wiersma ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass as the No. 5 Knights (12-0) downed the No. 7 Patriots (10-1). Wiersma scored on runs of 2 and 5 yards and caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Kaaleem Reiland to open the scoring. Reiland also threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Sam Snitker after intercepting a pass in the third quarter. Wiersma entered the game with 1,764 rushing yards this season.

Otter Tail Central 28, Cedar Mountain 8: Lane Dilly scored on three short runs (1, 3 and 4 yards) as the No. 4 Bulldogs (11-0) downed the Cougars (7-4).