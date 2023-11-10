Edina spotted Stillwater an early touchdown, then roared back with 28 straight points and cruised to a 49-21 victory Thursday in the Class 4A football state quarterfinals at Park Center High School.
Running back John Warpinski ran for more than 250 yards and scored two touchdowns for Edina (8-3), which won its seventh straight. Stillwater finished the season 8-3.
Reynolds scores 23, Green Bay takes down Saint Francis (IL) 72-56
Noah Reynolds' 23 points helped Green Bay defeat Saint Francis (IL) 72-56 on Thursday night.
Sports
Caitlin Clark scores 44 points as No. 3 Iowa holds off No. 8 Virginia Tech in neutral site game
Caitlin Clark did it again.
Sports
Kyle Connor has hat trick, Jets beat Predators 6-3 for 3rd straight win
Kyle Connor had a hat trick and added an assist to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Nashville Predators 6-3 on Thursday night.
Sports
Caulfield scores in OT as Canadiens beat Red Wings 3-2
Cole Caufield scored a power-goal at 4:04 of overtime, Cayden Primeau stopped 27 shots for his first win of the season and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Thursday night to snap a four-game skid.
Sports
James Madison gets another overtime victory and ends Kent State's 23-game home winning streak
Terrence Edwards had 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, Noah Freidel scored five points in the final 3.8 seconds of regulation, and James Madison beat Kent State 113-108 in double overtime on Thursday night to end the Golden Flashes' 23-game home winning streak.