A generous amount of Hutchinson football faithful gave Thursday's Class 4A state tournament quarterfinal game at Lakeville South a pro-Tigers vibe.

The visitors were right at home watching their boys roll to a 44-12 victory against Totino-Grace. Junior running back Nathan Thode ran for three Tigers touchdowns in the first half (four overall) to set the romp in motion.

No. 2 Hutchinson (9-2), also victorious 20-3 on Sept. 15 at Totino-Grace (7-4), advances to the semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Junior running back Marquel Keten cut the Totino-Grace deficit to 14-6 with his 31-yard touchdown dash on fourth down. While Keten heated up for the second-half TD, Thode and the Tigers offense never cooled down. Repeated long drives punctuated with some breakaway runs kept Hutchinson in control.