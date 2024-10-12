High Schools

East Ridge routs No. 1 Lakeville North in high school football, lifted by quarterback Cedric Tomes and kicker Luke Ryerse

Gophers recruit Luke Ryerse kicked a 56-yard field goal, second-longest in state history, and Cedric Tomes scored on two runs and a pass. Chanhassen, Mankato West, Minnetonka and Totino-Grace also took big victories.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 12, 2024 at 3:17AM

Cedric Tomes is a difference-maker. Luke Ryerse has a big leg.

Tomes ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, and Ryerse kicked the second-longest field goal in state history, a 56-yarder, as East Ridge rolled to a 41-17 upset victory over Class 6A No. 1 Lakeville North on Friday night.

Tomes scored on two 1-yard runs and threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Kyle Frendt.

Ryerse, committed to the Gophers for college, gave the Raptors (4-3) a 17-10 lead with his long field goal with 24 seconds remaining in the first half. Fabian Kleinschumacher of Climax-Fisher holds the state record with a 57-yarder against Norman County East in 2003. Ryerse added a 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Senior Sam Ripplinger ran for two touchdowns for the Panthers (6-1), scoring on runs of 1 and 4 yards.

In other games Friday:

Chanhassen 21, Chaska 10: Junior quarterback Nathan Ramler threw two second-quarter touchdowns as the Storm (4-3) beat the rival Hawks (3-4) in the “Battle for the Jug.” Ramler connected with senior tight end Carter Carstens on a 6-yard touchdown pass and with junior wide receiver James Kopfmann on a 52-yard scoring pass. Junior running back Coleman Zielinski added a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Mankato West 28, Mankato East 7: Junior running back Trevor Sheldrup ran for two touchdowns as the Class 5A No. 9 Scarlets (4-3) upended the No. 7 Cougars (5-2) in the “Jug” game. Sheldrup scored on runs of 1 and 15 yards. Senior Grady Hatlestad added a 7-yard scoring run in the second quarter, and sophomore Hudson Clarksean put the game out of reach with a 8-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Minnetonka 40, Buffalo 7: Quinton Restrepo ran for three touchdowns as the Class 6A No. 4 Skippers (6-1) cruised past the No. 9 Bison (5-2). Restrepo, a junior running back, scored on runs of 1, 4 and 14 yards.

Totino-Grace 11, Orono 8: Senior running back Marquel Keten threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to classmate Griffin Burgess with 39 seconds remaining, rallying the Class 4A No. 2 Eagles past the No. 3 Spartans in a predictable defensive battle of unbeaten teams. The Eagles allow only 10.7 points per game while the Spartans yield 10.3. Orono (6-1) scored its lone touchdown on senior quarterback Charles Cordes’ 8-yard touchdown pass to senior Carsen Burckhardt in the first quarter. Totino-Grace (7-0) made it 8-3 on senior Jimmy McNeil’s 39-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the first half.

about the writer

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

See More

More from High Schools

See More
High Schools

Prep sports results for Saturday, Oct. 12

card image

Scores from around the state and metro.

High Schools

Football weekend recap: Armstrong, wielding both burst and brawn, maintains perfection

card image
High Schools

Exclusive video: Friday night highlights from MN high school football on Oct. 11, 2024.

Video Thumbnail01:39