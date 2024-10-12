Totino-Grace 11, Orono 8: Senior running back Marquel Keten threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to classmate Griffin Burgess with 39 seconds remaining, rallying the Class 4A No. 2 Eagles past the No. 3 Spartans in a predictable defensive battle of unbeaten teams. The Eagles allow only 10.7 points per game while the Spartans yield 10.3. Orono (6-1) scored its lone touchdown on senior quarterback Charles Cordes’ 8-yard touchdown pass to senior Carsen Burckhardt in the first quarter. Totino-Grace (7-0) made it 8-3 on senior Jimmy McNeil’s 39-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the first half.