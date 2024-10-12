Cedric Tomes is a difference-maker. Luke Ryerse has a big leg.
East Ridge routs No. 1 Lakeville North in high school football, lifted by quarterback Cedric Tomes and kicker Luke Ryerse
Gophers recruit Luke Ryerse kicked a 56-yard field goal, second-longest in state history, and Cedric Tomes scored on two runs and a pass. Chanhassen, Mankato West, Minnetonka and Totino-Grace also took big victories.
Tomes ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, and Ryerse kicked the second-longest field goal in state history, a 56-yarder, as East Ridge rolled to a 41-17 upset victory over Class 6A No. 1 Lakeville North on Friday night.
Tomes scored on two 1-yard runs and threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Kyle Frendt.
Ryerse, committed to the Gophers for college, gave the Raptors (4-3) a 17-10 lead with his long field goal with 24 seconds remaining in the first half. Fabian Kleinschumacher of Climax-Fisher holds the state record with a 57-yarder against Norman County East in 2003. Ryerse added a 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Senior Sam Ripplinger ran for two touchdowns for the Panthers (6-1), scoring on runs of 1 and 4 yards.
In other games Friday:
Chanhassen 21, Chaska 10: Junior quarterback Nathan Ramler threw two second-quarter touchdowns as the Storm (4-3) beat the rival Hawks (3-4) in the “Battle for the Jug.” Ramler connected with senior tight end Carter Carstens on a 6-yard touchdown pass and with junior wide receiver James Kopfmann on a 52-yard scoring pass. Junior running back Coleman Zielinski added a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Mankato West 28, Mankato East 7: Junior running back Trevor Sheldrup ran for two touchdowns as the Class 5A No. 9 Scarlets (4-3) upended the No. 7 Cougars (5-2) in the “Jug” game. Sheldrup scored on runs of 1 and 15 yards. Senior Grady Hatlestad added a 7-yard scoring run in the second quarter, and sophomore Hudson Clarksean put the game out of reach with a 8-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
Minnetonka 40, Buffalo 7: Quinton Restrepo ran for three touchdowns as the Class 6A No. 4 Skippers (6-1) cruised past the No. 9 Bison (5-2). Restrepo, a junior running back, scored on runs of 1, 4 and 14 yards.
Totino-Grace 11, Orono 8: Senior running back Marquel Keten threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to classmate Griffin Burgess with 39 seconds remaining, rallying the Class 4A No. 2 Eagles past the No. 3 Spartans in a predictable defensive battle of unbeaten teams. The Eagles allow only 10.7 points per game while the Spartans yield 10.3. Orono (6-1) scored its lone touchdown on senior quarterback Charles Cordes’ 8-yard touchdown pass to senior Carsen Burckhardt in the first quarter. Totino-Grace (7-0) made it 8-3 on senior Jimmy McNeil’s 39-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the first half.