Big plays lifted Eden Valley-Watkins past Cannon Falls 42-24 on Friday in the semifinals the Class 2A football state tournament at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Eagles had 10 plays of 10 yards or more, including three touchdowns of more than 20 yards. They also blocked a punt and made an interception inside their own 10-yard line.

Wyatt Moehrle led the way for the Eagles (12-0). He had four catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns, a 22-yard touchdown run and caught two two-point conversion passes. He got going right away with a toe-dragging 36-yard catch on third-and-22 on the team's first possession.

The Bombers (10-3) were unable to match the big plays but had 454 total yards, 449 rushing yards, averaging over 5 yards per play. Dylan Banks led the Bombers with 152 rushing yards and a touchdown and a two-point conversion run. Derrik Bechtholdt added 127 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Sam Shepersky had 81 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Nolan Geislinger ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles.