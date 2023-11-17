Peyton Amundson forced two fumbles, helping Barnesville rally in the second half to beat Jackson County Central 38-23 on Friday in the semifinals of the Class 2A football state tournament at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The game took a big turn one play into the second half. Jackson County Central led 15-6 at the break on the legs of sophomore quarterback Roman Voss. He rushed for 58 yards, but his last yard left the stadium in silence. As Voss was tackled, his head bounced, and he was left motionless on the turf. He left the field on a stretcher with family by his side.

Two plays later, Amundson forced a fumble that began a string of three lost fumbles on three consecutive Jackson County Central offensive plays. Barnesville (13-0) turned two of the turnovers into touchdowns that gave the Trojans their first lead of the game.

Cameron Halverson led Barnesville with two touchdown runs and two two-point conversion runs. Zach Bredman threw for two touchdowns, and Major Ness had a touchdown run and a touchdown catch.

Seth Stai had three touchdown runs and two two-point conversion runs for Jackson County Central (11-1).